As more Americans seem to be embracing President Donald Trump’s tax reform plan, his poll numbers have started to rise, according to a new Monmouth University poll.





Here are some key points from the poll:

Forty-two percent approve of the job President Trump is doing and 50 percent disapprove. While his net rating continues to dwell in negative territory, this is an improvement from his December low of 32 percent approve and 56 percent disapprove.

A majority (55 percent) of Americans say that Trump has been at least somewhat successful at getting Congress to pass his legislative agenda, while 41 percent say he has not been successful. This marks a reversal from December — before the tax reform bill was approved — when only 42 percent said Trump had been successful with Congress and 53 percent said he had not been successful.

Opinion is currently divided on the landmark tax reform plan — 44 percent approve and 44 percent disapprove. But this marks a significant increase in public support from December when just 26 percent approved of the bill and 47 percent disapproved.

Overall, 37% say that Trump’s first-year agenda has focused a lot on issues important to average Americans, 34% say it has focused a little on these issues, and 26% say it has not focused at all on the concerns of average Americans. These numbers are slightly better than at the new president’s six-month mark in July 2017 when 32% said he was focused a lot on average American’s main concerns, 31% said he was focused a little and 35% said he was not focused at all on these issues.

New Monmouth poll shows Trump approval up from 32% to 42% since December — and they aren't the only ones. CNN shows from 35% to 40% and Fox News shows 38% to 45% among RVs. — Ryan Struyk (@ryanstruyk) January 31, 2018

“The president devoted a significant amount of the State of the Union address touting a growing economy and his new tax plan,” said Patrick Murray, director of the independent Monmouth University Polling Institute. “While there is still some way to go to really win over the public, it looks like the needle has moved in the Republicans’ direction since passage of the tax bill.”

RELATED: Trump’s re-election campaign had a booming year in 2017 according to a new report

The majority of interviews for this poll, Murray noted, were conducted before Trump delivered his speech Tuesday night.

The poll isn’t all good news for Trump. While his job rating has returned to where it was last August, the percentage of the public who solidly support the president has slipped. Meanwhile, steadfast opposition has held steady.

RELATED: A 2011 interview with Trump’s alleged porn-star fling surfaces

Specifically, among those who approve of Trump’s job performance, 50 percent say they cannot foresee the president doing anything to make them feel negatively about him — which is down from 61 percent of approvers last August who said their support would never waver.

Conversely, 60 percent of those who disapprove of Trump say the president could not do anything to soften their opinion about him, which is similar to the 57 percent of this group who said the same in August.