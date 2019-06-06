Menu
Police Aims to Stop Distracted Drivers By Riding School Buses Around Town Read this Next

Police Officers Aim to Stop Distracted Drivers By Riding School Buses Around Town
Advertisement
Alabama Kayaking Trip (Lee Roop/The Huntsville Times via AP)
(Lee Roop/The Huntsville Times via AP)

A teenager says a kayaking trip down an Alabama river ended with him and his friends being beaten and threatened with sexual assault.

News outlets quote 18-year-old Collins Nelson of Huntsville as saying he and other friends were on the Flint River in northern Alabama on Sunday when another kayaker began yelling and calling him a “sissy boy.”

Nelson says the taunting included a threat to sexually assault a female who was with his group. He says the man and other adults attacked his group a little farther downstream.

Nelson has a broken nose and fractured eye socket, among other injuries.

Will League is an attorney representing Nelson. He says the teens will press charges.

Huntsville Police spokesman Michael Johnson says an investigation is complete and victims can pursue charges.

Watch: KAYAK CAMPING: HOW TO PACK YOUR YAK FOR AN OVERNIGHT TRIP

Author placeholder image About the author:
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Our teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. We provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
View More Articles

Stories You Might Like