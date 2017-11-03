The verdict is in for Bowe Bergdahl, the soldier who pleaded guilty to desertion

A judge has ruled that Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl, the soldier who pleaded guilty to desertion, will not face prison time for his actions, The Associated Press reports.

Bergdahl is accused of endangering the lives of his fellow soldiers after abandoning his post in Afghanistan in 2009. He was then captured by the Taliban and held captive for five years. He was released in 2014 in a prisoner exchange under the guidance of former President Barack Obama. He pleaded guilty to desertion in 2017 amid years of speculation.





Despite the sentence, Bergdahl will be dishonorably discharged from the United States Army.

