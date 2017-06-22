A crowded Chicago highway was the site of brutal murder-suicide, and things returned to normal at an alarmingly quick pace

After two people were found shot to death in a vehicle near the eastbound Chicago Skyway, police began an investigation, preliminarily calling it a murder-suicide.

The Skyway, along with access from the southbound Dan Ryan, was closed off early Wednesday morning following the discovery of two bodies, according to ABC. Access was reopened hours later around 9:45 a.m.

RELATED: Chicago man admits to raping his neighbor, but denies murder for a shocking reason

“I was surprised to hear about it,” Derek Bobo, a Skyway driver, told ABC in an interview. “Normally, you hear of incidents, but you don’t really hear about somebody being killed on the expressway.”





The victims, a 30-year-old man and a 49-year-old woman, were pronounced dead at the scene in what police said appeared to be a domestic-related murder-suicide, according to NBC. The man was found with a gunshot wound to the head, and the woman received multiple gunshot wounds to the body.

Police revealed the vehicle, a maroon Chrysler sedan, was travelling east when the woman jumped out and began running. With the car still moving, the man is believed to have jumped out, as well, following after her while firing a weapon.

The driverless car soon crashed into a wall near the 87th Street toll plaza.

RELATED: How bad is your commute? Here are the 10 worst cities for traffic in the U.S.

An officer near the scene reportedly saw the man attempt to get back into the car and yelled for him to stop, when the man put the gun to his head, killing himself.

A Skyway worker who also witnessed the crime was taken to the hospital after suffering a panic attack.

The identities of the victims have not been released, though the car was registered to a man with a Chicago address, and an Uber decal was found in the rear window.