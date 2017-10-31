A naked man broke into South Loop building, sexually assaults woman and stole a guitar?

James Allen, 27, is facing two counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault, along with three counts of burglary, and to top it all off, one count of home invasion, according to the Chicago Police.

Apparently missing all his common sense, on Sunday morning James woke up and decided to break into a South Loop building where he assaulted the victim and robbed the residents.

RELATED: Anti-violence advocate gets shot in the back while trying to flee an armed robbery in the South Loop

Officers received a call around 5:45 a.m., someone was reporting a home invasion and sexual assault in the first block of East 16th Street.





The victim, a 31-year-old woman, recounted the episode to officers and she has no idea how the man gained access to her home. He broken in and sexually assaulted her but he ran off when a witness interrupted the incident.

After being spooked, Allen tried to break into multiple apartments in the same building to escape the police. Eventually, they found him in a different man’s unit and he was taken into custody.

Allen, who lives in the Southwest Side Ashburn neighborhood, was held without bond in a court hearing Monday. However, he did not appear in court because he was undergoing a mental evaluation at a hospital His next court appearance was scheduled for Wednesday.

RELATED: The Elevated Loop celebrates 120 years, but its origins were born of deception and wits



Police said he is a convicted felon, but declined to provide details about his criminal background.

As for the woman, she was taken to Mercy Hospital, where her condition was stabilized.