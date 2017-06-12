A young girl was brutally stabbed to death in a Sheridan Park apartment complex

A young victim to a brutal crime, Alexis Stubbs, 12, suffered multiple stab wounds and blunt force trauma to the head resulting in her death, but police now have a man in custody for the crime.

Stubbs was stabbed to death Sunday in Sheridan Park on the North Side around 9:45 p.m. After discovering her body she was immediately taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center where she was pronounced dead an hour later, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

Community activist Andrew Holmes told the Sun-Times Stubbs was stabbed in an apartment building where she lived with her mother. Her mother was reportedly outside of the building at the time of the attack.





“She was a sweet little kid,” Reggie Taylor, the maintenance man for the building, said. “When she was young, three years old, she used to catch the bus from here to go to school. She looked like a little Shirley Temple.”

Taylor worked through the night after Stubbs’ murder as he scrubbed the little girl’s blood in the hallway outside of her apartment. He told the Sun-Times blood was splattered 10 feet down the hall and he had to cover the stained carpet to hide it from the residents.

Police believe the girl sustained the injuries from a domestic dispute, but specific circumstances are still unknown. After pinging the suspect’s cell phone, police located the man in a portable toilet on a construction sight and took him into custody.

Stubbs’ mother decided to donate her daughter organs in an effort to save other lives, but the young girl will be deeply missed.

“She loved her child,” Taylor told the Sun Times about Stubbs’ mother. “They was like Siamese twins, you know, you didn’t see them apart. She really took care of her baby.”