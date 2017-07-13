Bears, and Cubs, and Bulls, oh my!: Forbes says Chicago’s sports teams have the heart, brain and courage to be among the ‘World’s 50 Most Valuable Teams’

It’s official: Chicago sports are super valuable.

This week, Forbes released their ‘World’s 50 Most Valuable Sports Teams’ ranking, and three Chicago sports organizations made the list, with two of those three coming in the top 20.

RELATED: Cubs World Series Victory wins ‘Best Moment’ at ESPY Awards

The top five organizations are the Dallas Cowboys, New York Yankees, Manchester United, Barcelona and Real Madrid.

So where do the Chi-teams fall?

The Chicago Bears are ranked in the 16th spot, Chicago Cubs at 18th, and Chicago Bulls at the 22nd spot.





RELATED: Why Wrigley Field deserves an All-Star Game

Notably, the Bears only have seven NFL teams ranked ahead of them, while the Cubs and Bulls are the 4th most profitable MLB team and NBA teams. respectively.

According to the website, the rankings are “based on Forbes valuations done over the past year for NFL, NHL, NBA, MLB, F1, soccer and Nascar.”

Interestingly, no NHL, F1 or NASCAR entities made it on the list, but the Blackhaws and White Sox are still #1 in our hearts.

For more information on how much each team is worth, and a detailed breakdown of how Forbes ranked each team, read more on the rankings here.