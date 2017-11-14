Menu
This Chicago police officer needs your help to win $100,000 for her after-school programs
It is common knowledge Bill Murray is one cool cat.

But now he is the coolest.


Last week, Bill Murray went to a Bluegrass concert in Charleston, South Carolina. Okay – sounds in character. But here is the plot twist…

Murray bought every remaining ticket and handed them out to the people waiting in line.

Murray is known for his public shenanigans – like the time he crashed a party, did karaoke with strangers, invited himself to play a game of kickball, bartended and even did a host’s dishes. Yup.

Awesomely quirky and sometimes ridiculous – but that is Bill Murray. And that is why we love him.

