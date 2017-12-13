Menu
In Chicago, this furry flower girl turned heads at Briana Schaefer’s wedding…

In a report from ABC News, Briana the bride said her golden retriever, Norah, is “part of the fabric of our family,” Schaefer, 30, told the news outlet.


Briana and her husband, Kevin, have had Norah for four years and goes just about everywhere with the bride, according to ABC.

“Everyone knows how obsessed I am with her, so most people asked if Norah was going to be in the wedding. We got her a little flower necklace.” Briana told the news outlet.

Norah even took part in the marriage proposal, according to ABC.

“Kevin proposed to me on October 1, 2016, at Montrose Dog Beach,” Briana explained to the news outlet. “It was our five-year anniversary and he said he wanted to do it there because I always describe it as ‘heaven on earth.’ Norah was right there with us as he proposed.”

Norah is described as “pretty chill” and as a trained therapy dog, didn’t stir any ruckus during the big day according to ABC.

Briana’s previous dog, Tandi, who died before Norah came into both Kevin and Briana’s lives — also had a special place in the wedding, according to the news outlet.

“My maid of honor, Alex Lister, surprised me by putting a small photo of Tandi on my bouquet,” said Schaefer. “I, of course, immediately burst into tears as she said, ‘This way you can have both your dogs with you on your wedding day.’” Briana told ABC.

Bride’s special day includes her flower-girl-dog Photo credit Facebook & Rudy + Lina Valentino Photo
