Chance the Rapper unboxing Grammys with daughter made us cry laughing

Chance shared a precious video of his tiny tike helping him unbox his three Grammy awards which arrived in the mail this week..

And we are cry laughing. It’s so gosh darn adorable.

In the clip posted online – Chance uses the statues to teach his two-year-old Kensli how to count…

I got my Grammys in the mail. Thank you everyone who made this music with me, especially this girl right here. #ColoringBook #BestRapAlbum #butitwasamixtape #IDidItWithGod #ChanceTebow 🤷🏽‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/LLFB8PGzcf — Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) October 19, 2017

SPOILER ALERT: the video ends with Chance and Kensli hugging it out. #ultimatecuteness

In Feburary, Chance scored the three Grammys for Best Rap Performance, Best New Artist and Best Rap Album.

Aside from waiting eight months to arrive, his daughter’s clip made it well worth the wait.