Do you dream of living the high life with classic cocktails whilst playing one of the most classy and posh winter sports out there? We got you covered.


On Chicago’s Magnificent Mile – The Gwen Hotel just installed this new rooftop curling rink aaaaand it’s totally tubular.

RELATED: Chicago ice rinks – including Ribbon Rink – announce opening

The rink is open to customers, weather-permitting, from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. all week long.

Admission is just $25 per person for 30 minutes of play. That’s like a dollar per minute of sheer joy!

RELATED: Meet the newest roller rink superstars who are about to make you feel worse about your lack of coordination

Oh, and did we mention the price of admission includes one cocktail?! According to The Gwen, two to four people can play at once and that all sounds like a pretty good date night-deal to me.

To reserve the space, you can email the hotel, or call The Gwen Terrace office at 312-645-1500.

You can check out the stellar shots of the rooftop below, thanks to NBC 5.

https://www.nbcchicago.com/news/local/chicago-hotel-opens-rooftop-curling-rink-461380143.html

This Chicago hotel just opened a rooftop curling rink and it’s looks like a movie Image Via NBC Chicago Twitter
