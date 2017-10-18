New development in Laquan McDonald case involving leaked documents

In the case of a police officer charged with killing Laquan McDonald, a new development has occurred.

The judge wants to hear from a journalist.

RELATED: The latest news in the trial of Jason Van Dyke, charged with murder of Laquan McDonald

The judge agreed to a defense request for testimony from an independent journalist.

This journalist was the first to write about the shooting of McDonald by officer Jason Van Dyke in 2014.

RELATED: Three Chicago cops are facing serious charges after they allegedly covered up the murder of a young black teen





The defense alleges that Jamie Kalven obtained leaked documents.

The issue at hand is whether those documents contained protected police reports that cannot be used against officers in a criminal proceeding.