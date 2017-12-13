Menu
wedding Read this Next

Bride's special day includes her flower-girl-dog
Advertisement

This past Monday, an elderly woman was mauled to death by her own pit bull.

According to WGN-TV and The Epoch Times, the tragedy took place in the suburb Alsip, Illinois on Komensky Ave and 116th St.


According to police, the victim was 77-years-old and the pitbull that killed her, was her pet.

RELATED: When the family pit bull attacked, a woman 8 months pregnant grabbed a knife and made a choice

According to ET and CBS, police were called to the suburb home at around 3:30 p.m. after someone reported that a person was being attacked by a dog in the backyard.

Police said the dog was aggressive when police arrived and had to be killed.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene of the attack.

RELATED: Puppy fatally attacked by Pit Bull in Wheaton

No previous complaints involving the dog were found on record, according to the news outlets.

ET reported that the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office has yet to release the identity of the woman and an autopsy is slated for Tuesday, Dec. 12.

To learn more about pit bulls and spread awareness, watch this video below – courtesy of Zak George’s Dog Training Revolution.

Elderly Chicago-area woman dies by pit bull mauling AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis
Author placeholder image About the author:
Vote for the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

One of George Clooney’s best friends proves the actor is the nicest guy ever

One of George Clooney’s best friends proves the actor is the nicest guy ever

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are breaking royal traditions again with their holiday celebration plans

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are breaking royal traditions again with their holiday celebration plans

Viral bullying victim Keaton Jones’ estranged father is suddenly in the middle of the whole thing

Viral bullying victim Keaton Jones’ estranged father is suddenly in the middle of the whole thing

John Stamos and his fiancée are going to have a “Full House”

John Stamos and his fiancée are going to have a “Full House”

We think dessert should be beautiful — and this homemade red velvet fudge is stunning

We think dessert should be beautiful — and this homemade red velvet fudge is stunning

Chicago man arrested for Oak Park carjackings as vehicle theft rises in the city and suburbs
Rare Chicago

Chicago man arrested for Oak Park carjackings as vehicle theft rises in the city and suburbs

,
A man was beaten unprovoked by Metra officers two years ago, now they are paying up
Rare Chicago

A man was beaten unprovoked by Metra officers two years ago, now they are paying up

,
Bride’s special day includes her flower-girl-dog
Rare Chicago

Bride’s special day includes her flower-girl-dog

,
7-Eleven in Oak Park becomes the scene of a bloody robbery
Rare Chicago

7-Eleven in Oak Park becomes the scene of a bloody robbery

,
Advertisement