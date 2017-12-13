This past Monday, an elderly woman was mauled to death by her own pit bull.

According to WGN-TV and The Epoch Times, the tragedy took place in the suburb Alsip, Illinois on Komensky Ave and 116th St.





According to police, the victim was 77-years-old and the pitbull that killed her, was her pet.

According to ET and CBS, police were called to the suburb home at around 3:30 p.m. after someone reported that a person was being attacked by a dog in the backyard.

Police said the dog was aggressive when police arrived and had to be killed.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene of the attack.

No previous complaints involving the dog were found on record, according to the news outlets.

ET reported that the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office has yet to release the identity of the woman and an autopsy is slated for Tuesday, Dec. 12.

