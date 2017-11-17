Emporium has been on a solid streak when it comes to pop up bars – and now they are back with their next big hit: a bar inspired by the ‘The Room’ – the 2003 indie film that was written, directed by and starring the one, the only, Tommy Wiseau.





Inspired by European accents, spoon decor and throwing footballs –

The pop-up bar will run for just four days (November 29 through December 2), leading up to the December 1 release of The Disaster Artist, James Franco’s comedy based on Wiseau’s Hollywood journey and the making of The Room.

Organizers haven’t released any details about the pop-up, so we’re not exactly sure what to expect. Will the entire bar be made up to resemble Johnny’s San Francisco townhome? How about a “rooftop” backed by an unconvincing depiction of the San Francisco skyline? Are we going to be forced to try Lisa’s favorite cocktail—a Scotch and vodka concoction called Scotchka?

Whatever The Room pop-up ends up encompassing, you can expect the same attention to detail that Emporium applied to its recent Stranger Things-themed pop-up, The Upside Down, which put guests right in the heart of Hawkins with Eleven-inspired cocktails and decor straight from the Byers’ home.

If these guys can make a bar themed around hip-hop duo Run the Jewels and recreate a Chicago block party indoors, we’re pretty sure that can put an interesting spin on Wiseau’s so-bad-it’s-good film.

