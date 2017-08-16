Even though it was called the Safe Summer Basketball League, the championship game was anything but

On Monday, a large fight broke out at the United Center during the West Haven Safe Summer Basketball League finals.

RELATED: If you ever wanted Michael Jordan at your wedding, here’s your chance, Chicago

The championship game took place on August 14, but was canceled shortly after the altercation began.

Organizers said this is the first year the event saw trouble, according to CBS Chicago.

West Haven Safe Summer Basketball League’s website contains a quote from the Near West Side CDC executive director, Earnest Gates:





“This is the fifth incident-free year. Not even an argument takes place during these games.”

The banner page further claims it is the sixth year incident free, but, contesting the perfect record, the Chicago Sun-Times reported there were reports of fights at most of the games this year.

RELATED: Chicago police and feds announce new effort to curb violence in the city

Safe Summer Basketball League’s mission, as posted on their site, is to provide a safe alternative to kids to spending time on the streets.