The five iconic most Chicago dishes you need to try this week

We here at Rare are bringing you some of the most iconic Chicago dishes from North to South that foodies will appreciate and tourists will woo over. Starting off the list strong is Albano’s Pizzeria featuring ‘Pizza puffs’ a Chicago invention you won’t want to miss out in Cicero.

Au Cheval is the next pick on our lists and is a power house for a classic cheeseburger. Coined by many as the nation’s best, people will line up waiting hours to try the thin patties cooked on a griddle and dressed with American cheese, Dijonnaise, and house-made pickles…hungry yet?





In the mood for Mediterranean? Avec is a popular spot due to its “life-changing” Chorizo-stuffed Medjool Dates which are stuffed with chorizo, wrapped in bacon and served with piquillo pepper sauce. I am sprinting over there as we speak…

If you are on the Sea Food diet, (you see food, you eat it) then Calumet Fisherie’s Smoked Salmon is a legendary spot that will, well, hit the spot! It has been in service since 1948 and is known to be the best spot in town for fresh seafood, wood-smoked on site. It was named one of “America’s Classics” by the James Beard Foundation in 2010 and if it’s good enough for James, then what are you waiting for?

If you’re into huge sandwiches loaded with carne enchilada, milanesa and jamon on house made bread, then you need to hop over to Cemitas Puebla and order the Atomica and stat. The house made bread is a revered achievement in the community and do we really need to say more?