Fly through Chicago’s top attractions with this mesmerizing footage

If you ask a Chicagoan how they can deal with the harsh winters, they’ll probably respond something along the lines of “it’s worth it for the summers.”

The summers are as wonderful as the winters are cold. A visitor from Detroit captured Chicago’s summer in all its glory with mesmerizing drone footage.

The video was taken by Divyesh Kumar and shared it on social media with tips on shooting the best drone footage in the city.

Kumar “totally enjoyed flying drone in Chi-Town,” he said on his YouTube channel.





Chicago made history in 2015 as being the first major city in the country to pass comprehensive drone regulations.