Breathtaking highlights from last week’s EXPO Chicago
Photo by EXPO Chicago
Rare Chicago

Breathtaking highlights from last week’s EXPO Chicago

Article will continue after advertisement

Each September, EXPO Chicago initiates the fall art season with art leading galleries at Navy Pier during EXPO ART WEEK. It is a time where Chicago offers special exhibits thanks to internationally renowned institutions, museums, private collections, and its vibrant gallery scene. We’ve collected the highlights from last week so you won’t miss a thing!

Instagram
Instagram
Instagram

RELATED: Chicago artist spent 30 days drawing images from around the city — the result is a beautiful appreciation for this city

Instagram
Instagram
Instagram
Instagram
Instagram

RELATED: Chicago has nearly 300 public statues — take a tour of them with this illuminating video

Instagram
Instagram
, Rare Contributor | Posted on
Tags
Advertisement
Loading...
Advertisement