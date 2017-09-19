Homeless population forced out of “Tent City” AKA the Lake Shore Drive underpass

Tensions have been rising between authorities and homeless Chicagoans living in “tent cities” under Lake Shore Drive underpasses, and now police have put a deadline on the time for the homeless to move out.

The deadline was set for 7 a.m., before authorities forced dozens of homeless people to leave their shelter from Lake Shore Drive, according to WGN. This comes following an incident in early September that resulted in a small protest breaking out on Lake Shore Drive.

The issue was brought up in court and a judge signed in favor of the city last week, forcing homeless people camped in tents under the Lawrence and Wilson Avenue viaducts to move out of the location. The reasoning seems to be because the city is beginning repair projects on the dilapidated overpasses, according to WGN.





As a temporary solution, the group of homeless people living in the area packed up their tents and belongings and moved down one block, setting themselves up along the parkway of Wilson Avenue.

The city told WGN the group could potentially move to the Pacific Garden Mission on the near West side, but they would not be allowed to keep their belongings there and would have to move every 12 hours.