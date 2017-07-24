If you ever wanted Michael Jordan at your wedding, here’s your chance, Chicago
If you ever wanted Michael Jordan at your wedding, here’s your chance, Chicago

If you’re looking for someone special to help you and your significant other tie the knot, Michael Jordan will happily wed two people in love.

No – not that MJ, but Illinois Judge Michael Jordan is certified and available for wedding ceremonies.

Calling himself the”wedding judge,” The Honorable Jordan is known for his ceremonies, performing 100s already, according to his website.

After a post on Reddit referenced the irony of the judge’s name, he became the center of conversation, making Michael Jordan a household name once again, this time with a new face.


Weddings can be stressful, especially planning for them, but Judge Jordan understands the pressure associated with finding the right person to wed you and your partner:

“I served as a judge in Chicagoland for over 25 years and have performed hundreds of wedding ceremonies,” Jordan’s website reads. “I personalize each ceremony because each couple is special.”

Even if he isn’t dunking a basketball or running around the court, he served his time as a judge in court and is sure to provide great services to any couple, not just the ones in love with basketball.

Baller!

