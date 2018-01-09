A mother loves to see the smile of her child and, after being away from it for so long, nothing could have been sweeter for Army Staff Sgt. Carrie Castillo who pulled off a successful surprise homecoming for her daughter.





Both lovers of dance, Carrie surprised her 13-year-old daughter Nahomi at the studio with an early return home from overseas, according to WGN. For the last six months, Carrie has been serving in Kuwait in an Army Special Operations unit where her daughter expected her to be for another two months.

RELATED: As Coalitions are Made Between Chicago Gangs, Rifles are on the Rise

A master of dance and emotion, Nahomi was in such shock at her mother’s early return home that she could not help but show her shock at this once in a lifetime surprise. Her mother walked in on one of her rehearsals and, upon seeing her, Nahomi’s excitement was apparent.

“I had no idea that she was coming today,” Nahomi told WGN. “Once I saw her, I was so happy.”

Nahum Castillo, Nahomi’s father, told WGN his daughter has always been a strong girl, capable of understanding that her mother would be away serving the country for long periods of time. That strength has been crucial in her childhood, but sometimes it is necessary to give way to the overflowing emotions bounding behind as she did when her mother appeared before her.

RELATED: This Chicago Girl Scout is Attempting to Sell and Ungodly Amount of Cookies

Running and embracing her mother in excitement as soon as she walked in the door, Nahomi could not contain the happiness she found in that instant.

“Seeing the look on her face made me see how much she does care for me and does support what I do,” Carrie told WGN. “My sole purpose of getting through everything was getting home to her.”