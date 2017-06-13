In the midst of a four car pileup, these Chicago officers saved a dog from drowning

Earlier this morning, police were able to rescue a dog that had fallen into Lake Michigan and was unable to get back onto land on its own. Now, police are asking for help locating the owner of this lucky pup.

Police were able to locate the dog in the lake because of a four vehicle pileup that was being monitored by Chopper 7HD, according to ABC 7. The chopper spotted the dog while hovering over the 600-block of North Lake Shore Drive in Chicago’s Streeterville neighborhood around 7:10 this morning.





Police were already on the scene because of the accident which began when a Toyota Camry swerved in front of a GMC Terrain. This started a chain of events as the Terrain then hit a Chevy Malibu, which then hit a Dodge Durango. Passengers inside both the Terrain and Malibu were sent to Northwest Memorial Hospital for treatment where they remain with conditions unknown. The conditions of the passengers in the other cars are unknown at this time.

Police believe the lost dog ran out of one of the vehicles involved in the accident at the time of impact and are now trying to locate the owner. When the crew noticed the dog, it was simply getting a drink of water, but moved too close to the edge falling into Lake Michigan where police recovered it.

Once they recovered the dog, Probationary Police Officer Juan Farris and Field Training Officer Daniel Guzman called Animal Control and coaxed it onto a leash when the dog began running close to the lakefront once more. The officers put the pup in a police SUV, taking it with them until it can go home.