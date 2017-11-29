Seems like even the Republicans in Washington are attempting their best to ignore Roy Moore, but a powerful friend of his from Illinois just made a lot of noise by donating a whopping $100k to a Pro-Roy Moore fund, according to the Chicago Sun Times.





Lake Forest businessman Richard Uihlein is the “chief financier” of a leading pro-Roy Moore super PAC, according to a new citation filed with the Federal Election Commission. Richard Uihlein is no stranger to donating to conservative Republicans, having dropped eight figures on 2016 races alone.

The money has been financing a ton of advertisements to help Moore’s candidacy in the midst of widespread sexual assault and harassment allegations. The group has also run ads attacking Moore’s primary opponent, Sen. Luther Strange (R-AL), and his Democratic general election rival Doug Jones.

Moore, a current U.S. Senate candidate and a former chief justice of the Alabama Supreme Court, is facing allegations for having sexually assaulted a 16-year-old girl when he was in his 30s. Four other women have also come forward alleging sexual misconduct while they were underage. Moore, now 70 years old, has denied all allegations.

He is currently running in a special election, taking place on Dec. 12, against Democrat Dog Jones. The spot was made vacant when President Donald Trump named Jeff Sessions attorney general.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, choosing to believe the women, has called on Moore to step aside. On the other hand, Trump supports Moore and believes his denials of the allegations. However, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Monday that, “the president had no plans to go to Alabama to campaign for Moore.”

According to the cited filings with the Federal Election Commission, Uihlein contributed $50,000 on Sept. 8, and another $50,000 on Nov. 22 to the Proven Conservative PAC. The second contribution came as Moore was under a bright spotlight over the allegations, reported first by The Daily Beast.

Uihlein made his fortune in the free-markets, he and his wife co-founded Uline Corp. They provide and distribute about 30,000 products like bags, bubble wrap, bar-code labels and boxes. In 2014 Uihlein donated $2.6 million to Gov. Bruce Rauner when he was running for governor. Uihlein threw in an additional $350,000 bonus to a Rauner-allied group aiming to turn out the vote for Rauner by pushing a term-limits drive.

Uihlein began donating to government officials as a middle level donor, but now that his company has made it big, he’s considered a big-time super PAC player. That coincides with the Supreme Court’s 2010 Citizens United ruling and related cases allowing unlimited donations from wealthy individuals, unions and corporations to political groups that make independent expenditures to support the election or defeat of candidates.

“I’m a conservative Republican, and I’m trying to help people who believe as I do in limited government and free markets,” says Mr. Uihlein, 72, told Crain’s reporter Paul Merrion in 2013. “I’m not one to hide from that.”