Mark your calendar: the Blackhawks schedule is here
It’s almost the most wonderful time of the year – the time when you can tailgate at a BlackHawks, Cubs and Bears game all in the same week.

The NHL just released the Blackhawks schedule so you have no excuse for missing a game.

Seventy games will air on CNS Chicago, soon to be NBC Sports Chicago (official name change happening October 2). The remaining 12 games will air on NBC.

You can also tune into the games on WGN Radio AM-720.

The season kicks off on Thursday, October 5 against 2016 Stanley Cup Champions the Pittsburgh Penguins.

The full schedule can be viewed here.

