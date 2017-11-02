Pre-sale on million dollar Wicker Park homes available today!

One block from the bustling Milwaukee Avenue and Division Street intersection on a side street on the border of Wicker Park and Noble Square – will soon be a row of modern $1 million townhomes with private terraces and out-of-view garages

“So far, the reception has been outstanding. We’ve had lots of interest and excitement” from prospective buyers, said Jan Smith,

Smith is a real estate agent who is selling the soon-to-be-built homes for Chicago-based developer Henry Street Partners.





On Saturday and Sundays, a sales gallery will be open from noon-2 p.m. which will offer a full-scale model home inside the remodeled Fifth Third Bank across from the Polish Triangle.

The model in the bank building is a replica of what 20 of the 23 townhomes will look like.

Homes hit the market two weeks ago and range in pre-construction price from $978,280 to $1.95 million. What are you waiting for?!