Police are warning parents after a man reportedly offered a 14-year-old girl a ride as she was walking on Monday morning.

Police said the man was driving a blue, four-door car. He is described only as a white man in his late 20s or early 30s.

The police report said the girl was walking on on Rockport Lane between Stonewater Drive and Kilburne Lane when a man in a blue four-door car twice approached her, twice.

Police are reminding parents to talk to their children about never accepting rides from strangers.

“Parents are reminded to talk to their children about stranger danger and about never accepting rides from strangers,” police said in a Naper Notify alert.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the police department’s investigations division at (630) 420-6666.

Naperville police looking man who tried to lure 14 year old girl into van Image Via Napervillecaps.com
