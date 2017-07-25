One look at the Chicago skyline from this drone angle and you know the Windy City is the best in the world

There are a lot of great things about the city of Chicago: great food, great people, great entertainment, but one thing that will never get old is the beautiful Chicago skyline.

And fortunately for us, drones have been invented so viewing the city from an amazing vantage point is not limited to those on a helicopter.

YouTuber MAYNE shared this video of the Lincoln Park area this week, and we can’t get enough of it.





Keep them coming! We never tire of this city’s beauty.