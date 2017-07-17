Other teams in the NHL may actually have a chance this season after some changes to the Blackhawks’ roster

Seventeen seasons, 504 career points and 1,082 games later, Blackhawk Brian Campbell is retiring form the NHL.

But four seasons, 295 games, 24 goals and 110 assists with the franchise was not enough for the Soupy forward, and, even though he won’t be burning up the ice this season, Campbell isn’t going anywhere:

“We are excited that Brian will continue to be a part of the organization,” Blackhawks President and CEO John McDonough said after revealing the 38-year-old will continue on with the Hawks in the front office, the marketing department, and the team’s community and youth hockey initiatives. “After a brilliant career on the ice, Brian will remain an important part of our franchise.”





After 17 seasons in the NHL, @bcampbell_51 has announced his retirement. Congrats on an incredible career, Soupy! pic.twitter.com/I4Wg8wwTIl — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) July 17, 2017

“I’m excited to transition into the next step in both my professional career and life,” Campbell said in a statement. “I’m grateful to the countless number of teammates, coaches, team staff and fans that I have crossed paths with throughout my playing career in Chicago, Buffalo, Florida and San Jose. The Blackhawks organization has allowed me to take on this challenge and I’m thankful for this new opportunity.”

Congrats on the transition, and welcome to retirement, Brian! Chicago loves you!