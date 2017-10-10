The most popular map of Halloween candy by state – you’re welcome

Close to $2.7 billion is expected to be spent on trick or treat candy this year and we think if you are investing that much dough – you should at least get the good stuff. To help pick the best candy for your neighborhood kids and adults – we found this stellar map of the Most Popular Halloween Candy by state. Like we said, you’re welcome.

You may be surprised to find that the top Halloween candies in your state weren’t what you were thinking but don’t sweat it – that’s why we have the map. Which p.s. actually, shows the top 3 most popular Halloween candies in each state…..you’re welcome.





RELATED: Dump all your Halloween leftovers in this super sweet and sticky candy pie

This map was made possible thanks to CandyStore.com – who used over 10 years of sales data to investigate what it is people want around Halloween.

Source: CandyStore.com.

CandyStore.com stells to all 50 states and with the help of their major candy manufacturers and distributors, they can attest that this map is the real deal #payday

RELATED: Halloween’s real blood-sucking monsters could be alive and waiting inside your costume

According to the National Retail Federation, it is estimated that shoppers will spend $2.7 billion on Halloween candy alone this year. And according to industry research, in 2015 – online candy sales increased by 15 percent.

So whether you buy in person or online – check your state- and get the good stuff. Your neighborhood kids and adults will thank you.