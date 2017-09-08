Dennis Rodman could save us all from Nuclear War

Former Bulls star and North Korea’s leader are an unlikely pair that just may save us all – well, at least from a nuclear disaster that is. Dennis Rodman, who has also paid several visits to Kim Jong Un, says the two talk about everything but politics during Rodman’s trips to North Korea.

“I basically hang out with [Kim] all the time,” Rodman who was being interviewed on “Good Morning Britain” this past Wednesday. “We laugh, we sing karaoke, we do a lot of cool things together. We ride horses, we hand out, we go skiing.” Rodman is not only a five-time NBA champion but he is also one of the only Americans to meet Kim.





Rodman says he would like to “straighten things out” during this fragile time between North Korea and the United States, with a nuclear war on our horizons.

In the past months, North Korea has not been shy about issuing a series of missile and nuclear tests, regardless of Donald Trump’s warnings that the United States would have a “massive” military response if they did not stop.

Like two angry divorcees who can’t stand to be in the same room, Rodman hopes that there can be some type of relationship despite the rising tensions. “For some reason with North Korea we have a big issue,” Rodman stated.

Rodman also said “there would be a great possibility things would happen” if Trump and Kim could sit and just talk things out. But Rodman admits that he knows Trump can get “a little bit crazy sometimes”, being a former contestant on Trump’s “Celebrity Apprentice”.

“I don’t love (Kim). I just want to try to straighten things out for everyone to get along together,” Rodman chimes.