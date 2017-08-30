The Chicago Cubs are urging their fans to step up to plate in a big way for Houston

With Hurricane Harvey ripping through Houston, the city is seeking vast relief and the Chicago Cubs are taking one for the tropical storm victims.

The team announced Cubs Charities will be providing support for hurricane victims by donating the proceeds for Wednesday’s 50/50 raffle toward the Red Cross, according to WGN. The Cubs and the Pittsburgh Pirates will go head-too-head, but the real competition will be in the dollars raised for Houston.

In addition to the charity raffle, the Cubs released a statement encouraging fans who cannot attend the game to make their own contributions to help the victims of Harvey.





“If fans cannot attend Wednesdays game, they can make a donation to the American Red Cross to support Hurricane Harvey disaster relief and recovery efforts,” the statement reads. “For more information please call the 50/50 raffle hotline at 773-404-4726 or email raffle@cubs.com.”

To donate to the American Red Cross relief efforts for Houston organized by Major League Baseball, visit www.YouCaring.com.