This Chicago Girl Scout is attempting to sell an ungodly amount of cookies this year

Say hello to Lakeview’s very own Giada Gambatese, who is a 9-year-old student at Saint Andrew. Last year this cookie dealing girl scout sold just a measly 13,061 boxes of Girl Scout cookies. Can you even imagine that many cookie boxes on one room!? Sounds like heaven to me. Well this year she is yawning at that goal and going for an even bigger number.

RELATED: Florida teenagers destroy Girl Scout cookie stand over a $20 debt they wanted to be paid in cookies

Last year she donated her success to the Gift of Caring Program, which sends Girl Scout cookies to organizations and puts them in care packages for our military. Sounds like a pretty awesome charity, and now Giada wants to sell…drumroll please…





via GIPHY

30,120!

Yeah she basically wants to double the number she sold last year, you know no big deal…

Gambatese’s mom told a Girl Scout blog (yeah apparently those exist), “We wanted to up the ante this year, so we targeted her papa’s [grandpa’s] local President’s Club of which he is a member. All of the members are remarkable companies and were eager to donate knowing it went to aid our men and women in the armed forces.”

RELATED: Happy 100th birthday to Girl Scout Cookies! Did you know these fun cookie facts?

She is not stopping at 30,000 also, her 2018 goal is already in the six figure numbers. I was wondering what the actual record was, and apparently Jimmy Fallon helped a Girl Scout this past year helping her total 101,106 boxes sold.

Gambatese has a long way to go to top that number…so maybe she should reach out to Stephen Colbert (who loves Chicago) and break that record this year!