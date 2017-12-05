On Monday evening at around 6 PM, a small plane crashed at Chicago Rockford International Airport, injuring two adults and two minors who were hospitalized after the crash.
Of the four passengers on the plane, two are in the hospital in critical condition, one is “walking wounded” and the fourth was assisted off the plane. There has been no update on the state of the pilot as of yet.
“There’s no indication that’s what caused it,” said National Weather Service meteorologist Mark Ratzner. “It’s very early on into this.”
The airport is located about 85 miles northwest of downtown Chicago and is the busiest airport in Illinois outside of O’Hare and Midway.
Last July, a small plain crashed into a house in Plainfield, right outside of Joliet. The cause for that crash is believed to be a fuel tank rupture. The crash killed the pilot and burned the side of a home.
In 2014, a plane that had just taken off from Midway crashed into the home of a couple in their 80snearby on the 6500 block of South Knox Avenue. The pilot also perished in that flight, but no other injuries were reported.