Today is the last day to sign up to become apart of the Chicago PD

In the next two years, Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson plans to hire close to 1,000 new police officers – and today is the last day to apply.

The mass hiring will include 200 new detectives, 516 officers, 112 sergeants and 50 lieutenants.

“We’re going to add officers to areas experiencing violent crime, and we’re going to fill vacancies in districts in communities across the city. And so because Mayor Rahm Emanuel’s, because of his strong support, we’re going to get all the things that we ask for,” said Johnson in a press conference.





Johnson has sat down with Mayor Rahm Emanuel to address the growing rates of murder and crime in the city. Rahm said the answer is more officers to work the streets as well as increased promotions to relieve the burned on overloaded detectives and supervisors.

“The truth is we can’t pull officers from the safer communities into the more violent ones. Gang members will figure that out and shift their operations. I’m confident that these added resources will make us better and give us the capacity we need to address our crime problems across the city,” Johnson said.

“Because we stretched them so thin I think we’ve seen some really disappointing repercussions in our communities,” said 45th Ward Alderman John Arena. With the proposal by Johnson, the number of officers will increase by the end of 2018 from 12,656 currently to 13,535.

Mayor Emanuel relied on police overtime to fight the ever-increasing violence in the city in the past five years. Alderman said back in 2015 they paid about $800 million in overtime pay which they said would go a long way towards paying for the new officers the city hopes to hire.

So if you’re interested or know someone that is looking for a job, check out the application here! IT’S THE LAST DAY!