Two attacks around Northwestern University have the campus on high alert

The area surrounding Northwestern University downtown, which is not too far from the Magnificent Mile, is on high alert after a woman was robbed Tuesday evening.

The robbery occurred around 5:30 PM on Tuesday at the parking garage at 222 E Huron.

According to WGN, a woman entered an elevator to go to her floor of the garage. Two men were already in the elevator. As the women went to exit on her floor, one of the men tried to steal her cellphone.





When she resisted, she was pushed down by the other man, the attackers making off with the cell phone, and staying in the elevator. The woman suffered a scraped knee. She is not affiliated with the university and no arrests have been made yet.

This is the second attack in the area in three days.

On Sunday night at around 8:00 PM on the 700 block of N Fairbanks, a 22-year-old Northwestern University law student was assaulted and his cellphone and laptop were stolen.

The attackers included three men and two women and it is unknown if the two attacks are related. As of Tuesday night, the victim was doing OK.

Students and area residents can stay up to date with emergency notifications and crime alerts from the university.

The Northwestern University Police Department can be reached at 847-491-3456 if anyone has any information or notices anything suspicious in the area.