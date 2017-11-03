Two nearby 7-11s robbed in this North Side neighborhood
On Thursday evening, two 7-11s in close proximity to each other were robbed at gunpoint. The two robberies occurred in the Lincoln park neighborhood.

The first robbery happened around 10:15 PM at a 7-11 at 2710 N Lincoln Ave. This was followed up by a second robbery at 11:30 PM at a 7-11 at 2264 N Clark.

During both incidents, a man pulled out a gun and announced that he was robbing the convenience store. Both times, a male clerk handed over an unknown amount of money before the robber ran away, according to CBS Chicago.


No injuries have been reported and police are investigating the robberies…

