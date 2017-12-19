Menu
Chicago Transit Read this Next

In final bill, commuters to lose transit, parking and biking benefits
Advertisement

Today in “people arrested for the unthinkable” a woman was charged with five felony counts of burning toddlers at the daycare center where she worked with a hot glue gun.


The incidents reportedly took place on December 1st. Lizandra Cosme, 32-years-old, worked at the Children’s Learning Place at 3129 W Fullerton Ave in Logan Square. She was arrested on Sunday at her Humboldt Park home.

RELATED: Hard to watch video shows a daycare worker abusing a child, and it’s led to her arrest

Cosme is accused of burning three girls and two boys, all 2-years-old. The circumstances of the glue burning are unknown, but apparently Cosme brought the glue gun from home to work on a Christmas project, according to CBS.

Susana D. Gonzalez, 27-years-old of Melrose Park, was also charged with five misdemeanor counts for causing the circumstances that allowed Cosme to commit the crimes. It is also unknown how badly the children were hurt, but there is apparently video footage of the incident that shows both women  laughing.

Cosme’s family came to her support at court on Monday, with her husband saying “she made a mistake,” and her sister adding “she’s innocent.” Prosecutor’s indicated that Cosme has been distraught since the death of her sister in October.

Cosme, who has no previous criminal history, was denied bail and will be back in court on December 26th.

In a statement, a spokeswoman for the daycare center said: “The well-being of our students is paramount. Upon learning of the alleged incident, we notified DCFS immediately and terminated two of our employees. We are currently working with investigators.”

RELATED: Daycare workers had fun taunting an autistic boy — until criminal charges were filed

The Children’s Learning Place has four total locations around the city and was founded in 1998. According to their website, they help provide special services such as home visits, meals and snacks, and evening/weekend caregiver lists, as well as planning special events and extracurricular activities.

Woman accused of burning five toddlers at a daycare center with a hot glue gun is denied bail Twitter Screenshot @ElizabethFox32
Author placeholder image About the author:
Watch the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

A Christian school teacher was allegedly caught red-handed while sinning with a schoolboy

A Christian school teacher was allegedly caught red-handed while sinning with a schoolboy

Sweeten up your Christmas dinner with an indulgent gingerbread martini

Sweeten up your Christmas dinner with an indulgent gingerbread martini

“Glee” alum Mark Salling appeared in court after taking responsibility for his actions in a child porn case

“Glee” alum Mark Salling appeared in court after taking responsibility for his actions in a child porn case

My Christmas breakfast casserole smells just like pizza and is sure to delight all your little elves

My Christmas breakfast casserole smells just like pizza and is sure to delight all your little elves

Anthony Rizzo just scored a wife this weekend —wait what?!

Anthony Rizzo just scored a wife this weekend —wait what?!

Local celebrity attorney can’t seem to get a win in his own court battles
Rare Chicago

Local celebrity attorney can’t seem to get a win in his own court battles

,
This would-be carjacker should have thought twice about who he was trying to steal from
Rare Chicago

This would-be carjacker should have thought twice about who he was trying to steal from

,
In final bill, commuters to lose transit, parking and biking benefits
Rare Chicago

In final bill, commuters to lose transit, parking and biking benefits

,
This Ohio megachurch stole from a mentally ill Chicago woman
Rare Chicago

This Ohio megachurch stole from a mentally ill Chicago woman

,
Advertisement