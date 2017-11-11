It took 55 years to bring a World Series trophy to Houston, and only one night to break it

The Astros’ coveted World Series trophy survived transcontinental flights, a raucous parade, a trip to Walt Disney World and TV appearances too numerous to mention.

So, perhaps it is not too off to believe the Commissioner’s Trophy would be able to handle a celebration/fundraiser at the Houston Museum of Fine Arts with some of the richest and most powerful men in the city.

Evidently, that’s not how we do it in the H, and not even the city’s elite are immune from, shall we call it, occasional clumsiness.

The trophy reportedly incurred damage when an unidentified attendee at the male-only “One Great Night in November” museum fundraiser bumped into the trophy and knocked it off its display table.





Several of the 30 flags on the trophy ended up “noticeably bent out of shape,” according to a local newspaper report.

The event featured many of the city’s power players, including Mayor Sylvester Turner, Astros owner Jim Crane and Texans owner Bob McNair, with whom guests reportedly enjoyed the high-end wines, brandies and liqueurs while having their photos taken with the World Series trophy.

But the merriment ceased when a server allegedly bumped into a guest, who then fell into the table and knocked over the trophy.

Witnesses said staffers packed the damaged trophy into a turquoise bag, carrying it into the museum’s restoration facilities for repairs.

“There couldn’t be a better place to get it fixed,” one staffer said in an interview.

The incident is not the first time a World Series trophy sustained damage at fan events:

In May, Chicago Cubs general manager Theo Epstein took the team’s World Series trophy, as well as the 2004 version of the same trophy won by the Boston Red Sox, to a charity concert in Boston, where audience members reportedly passed the relics, eventually returning the Cubs’ shrine back to the stage with several of the 30 flags snapped off.

Like this week’s incident, the trophy received repairs the same night, and went back on display later in the weekend.

