A hostage situation near Hobby Airport came to a peaceful conclusion

A man barricaded himself, his child and another adult inside an apartment near Hobby Airport in southeast Houston on Tuesday, resulting in a tense standoff that ended peacefully.

The man surrendered after holding the two others hostage at a complex in the 9400 block of Grannis Street beginning around 6 p.m.

The Houston Police Department’s SWAT and hostage negotiation teams were called out to the scene, and successfully resolved the matter four hours later.



