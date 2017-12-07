Menu
police officer Read this Next

Authorities believe Houston's court system is enabling a 'career criminal' to stay on the streets
Advertisement

A late-night run for fried chicken resulted in a man finding an abandoned 4-month-old in the middle of a parking lot.

RELATED: An 11yo said he found a blade in his school lunch chicken tender no one can explain


The baby had been inside a car stolen Monday night at a washateria on Broadway around 7 p.m. The suspect nabbed the car, but didn’t realize a baby was inside. According to abc13, Galveston police say a mother and father came to the washateria, and before they knew it, someone jumped in their family car and took off.

The baby was dropped off at a well-lit church parking lot about 10 blocks away, next door to a Church’s Chicken, where Stephen Ward, a man on chicken run, happened to find her.

“I almost didn’t go down that way, almost went straight home, but something told me to go down go down there,” Ward said.

After he found the baby, content and covered with a blanket inside a carseat carrier, he alerted police.

RELATED: Authorities say they are no closer to solving the mystery of the boy who washed ashore in Galveston car

While the carjacker and the car have not been found, the baby is reunited with her parents who are relieved beyond measure.

Author placeholder image About the author:
Anna Caplan contributes to Rare Houston and Rare Animals. 
View More Articles
Vote for the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

Magnetic slime is the latest twist on the goo craze that will blow your kids’ minds

Magnetic slime is the latest twist on the goo craze that will blow your kids’ minds

Step up to the hot new viral challenge that’s about to sweep the nation

Step up to the hot new viral challenge that’s about to sweep the nation

Justice catches up with this stranger caught on camera ringing a doorbell with bad intentions on full display

Justice catches up with this stranger caught on camera ringing a doorbell with bad intentions on full display

Every Who down in Whoville can’t wait to make this green Grinch popcorn for Christmas movie night

Every Who down in Whoville can’t wait to make this green Grinch popcorn for Christmas movie night

Police confirm our worst fears about a Nebraska woman who went missing after a blind date

Police confirm our worst fears about a Nebraska woman who went missing after a blind date

Houston authorities say they are looking for fake cop suspected in several pharmacy robberies
Rare Houston

Houston authorities say they are looking for fake cop suspected in several pharmacy robberies

,
A single mother of two found shot to death inside her car in Fort Bend County
Rare Houston

A single mother of two found shot to death inside her car in Fort Bend County

,
Authorities believe Houston’s court system is enabling a ‘career criminal’ to stay on the streets
Rare Houston

Authorities believe Houston’s court system is enabling a ‘career criminal’ to stay on the streets

,
Houston lost a rare gem who survived the Holocaust and testified against a former Nazi
Rare Houston

Houston lost a rare gem who survived the Holocaust and testified against a former Nazi

,
Advertisement