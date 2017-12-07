A late-night run for fried chicken resulted in a man finding an abandoned 4-month-old in the middle of a parking lot.

The baby had been inside a car stolen Monday night at a washateria on Broadway around 7 p.m. The suspect nabbed the car, but didn’t realize a baby was inside. According to abc13, Galveston police say a mother and father came to the washateria, and before they knew it, someone jumped in their family car and took off.

The baby was dropped off at a well-lit church parking lot about 10 blocks away, next door to a Church’s Chicken, where Stephen Ward, a man on chicken run, happened to find her.

“I almost didn’t go down that way, almost went straight home, but something told me to go down go down there,” Ward said.

After he found the baby, content and covered with a blanket inside a carseat carrier, he alerted police.

While the carjacker and the car have not been found, the baby is reunited with her parents who are relieved beyond measure.