And the American League MVP goes to...
At about 8:00 p.m. Thursday night, a 33-year-old man was shot and killed near the University of Houston on the city’s south side.


Authorities are currently working the incident, and details are vague.

The crime happened in the 3400 block of Rosalie Street, a detective with the Houston Police Department’s homicide division told the Houston Chronicle.

The identity of the victim has yet to be released, and police are working to get a description of the assailant, as well as a motive.

Authorities are encouraging anyone with information about the crime to contact the HPD homicide department at 713-308-3600.

This is a developing story.

A man was shot and killed near the University of Houston AP Photo/P. Solomon Banda
About the author:
Anna Caplan contributes to Rare Houston and Rare Animals. 
