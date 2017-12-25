Police say they believe a Spring teen missing since Dec. 13 left her home for Houston with her boyfriend in tow.

Family said they last saw Stephanie De La Torres Sanchez at her home in Spring earlier this month, wearing a black and white exercise shirt, blue capri jeans and black and white running shoes before her disappearance, according to Montgomery County deputies.

The 16-year-old is described as black haired with red-colored ends.

While authorities believe she is in Houston with her boyfriend, they are urging anyone with information to contact the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at 936-760-5800.