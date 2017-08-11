A West Texas A&M University police officer has died after suffering from complications of an unexpected encounter

Earlier this week, a West Texas A&M University police officer responded to a call that would take his life – but not in a way anyone expected.

In a statement after the incident, the UPD said a bite from a feral cat took one of their own Tuesday.

Corporal Monty Dale Platt, 47, was responding to a call on campus two weeks ago, when he was bitten by a feral cat he was trying to capture. T

he cat’s teeth broke his skin, so a doctor prescribed medication to prevent an infection from the bite.





Unfortunately, the medication only made the situation worse.

On Thursday, Platt still felt ill, so he went to an urgent care center, but by the evening, he was admitted to the ICU with severe complications from the prescription intended to heal the wound.

Doctors put the officer on a ventilator and tried to treat his wounds, but his kidneys failed, causing his blood pressure to drop.

He then passed away.

The UPD posted on their Facebook in honor of the fallen officer: