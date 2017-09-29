A woman faces charges for hacking into her ex’s phone and posting nude photos of his lover

A Texas woman is in trouble after police say she broke into her ex’s phone and posted nude photos of his former lover online.

In August, a woman reported the photos to police, claiming that 26-year-old Adriana Luna posted the images on the man’s Instagram account. Apparently, the man dated another woman before Luna, who sent him the nude photos. After Luna’s breakup with him went sour, she kept his phone and broke into it, then posted the images, the San Antonio Express-News reports.

When her ex-boyfriend confronted Luna about it, she allegedly admitted to the crime and passed some of the blame to her mother. She posted the photos soon after her relationship with the man fell apart and reportedly blames the other woman for the break-up.





RELATED: Female comedian destroys fat-shaming trolls in brutal Instagram post

As these sorts of instances become more common, states have put so-called “revenge porn” laws in place that could mean hard time for offenders. Texas also has an online impersonation law that makes it illegal to post messages online while posing as another person. If Luna is indicted, prosecutors may decide to pursue that charge as well.

Luna was arrested on suspicion of unlawful disclosure of intimate material, which is a felony. She is currently out on bond.