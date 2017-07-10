According to a major real estate leader, one Houston suburb is among the nation’s best places for value

In a report on which neighborhoods offer the best value by rental, growing real estate leader Trulia found neighborhoods in the Houston suburb of Pearland make up half of the top 10 spots.

RELATED: This Historic Piece of Country Real Estate Will Take Your Breath Away

The site looked at 100 areas across the country to come up with their list, taking into account a number of factors, including the crime level nearby, quality of public schools and proximity to restaurants.

Average commute time was also considered as a “quality of life” statistic.





While the home prices in the neighborhoods listed weren’t always the cheapest available, the benefits balance out the cost, according to Geospatial Engineer Alan Black, who authored the report for Trulia.

This list can be especially important for first-time home buyers.

RELATED: This Piece of Houston Real Estate May be the Closest You’ll Get to the Playboy Mansion

Thing are ripe in Houston’s fruitiest suburbs, with plenty of starter homes available.