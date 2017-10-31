Ahead of Game 6 tonight, there could be much to learn from the Astros’ previous playoff appearances

To many Houstonians, the Astros and Los Angeles Dodgers are undoubtedly playing in of some of the most exciting games in World Series history this year, and the series isn’t over yet.

According to official MLB records, they are also playing in some of the longest games:

Game 2 in Los Angeles, a 7-6 Astros victory in 11 innings, for example, went four hours and 19 minutes.

Game 5 in Houston, a 13-12 Astros win in 10 innings, went five hours and 17 minutes.

The Astros’ franchise history tells the tales of stretching their post-season games, even if efforts didn’t always result in a W:





In their only previous trip to the Fall Classic, the Astros also tied the record for the longest World Series game by innings, when they fell to the Chicago White Sox 7-5 in 14 innings in Game 3 of the 2005 Series.

The game lasted five hours, 41 minutes, giving the Astros the top two spots for longest games in World Series history.

During the same year, the Astros faced the Atlanta Braves in the National League Division Series – a game which ultimately set a record for length by innings; things ended when Chris Burke hit a walk-off home run off Braves rookie pitcher Joey Devine in the bottom of the 18th inning for a 7-6 win.

The record stood until 2014, when the San Francisco Giants beat the Washington Nationals in Game 2 of the series, after Brandon Belt his an upper-deck shot in the top of the 18th.

Reports further show the Astros hold the record for longest League Championship Series game:

In Game 6 of the National League Championship Series, the Astros-New York Mets’ record stood at 3-2 Mets; the Astros scored three runs in the first inning and held the lead until the ninth, when the Mets tied the game.

Each team scored a run in the 14th, but then the Mets plated three runs in the top of the 16th to take a 7-4 lead.

The Astros went on to score two in the bottom of the frame, but came up short when Jesse Orosco struck out Kevin Bass, leaving the Astros on the short end of a 7-6 loss and sending the Mets to the World Series.

Errors in their previous appearances or not, Houstonians agree both history and current events prove several things about the Houston Astros:

They are resilient, they play until the last out and they leave their fans deprived of sleep during the entire post-season.

Come on, Astros! The whole city is rooting for you!