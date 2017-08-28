Alligators take over headlines as they team up with Harvey to wreak havoc on locals

Hurricane Harvey has brought about many horrors, including fatal floods, terrifying tornadoes and, perhaps the scariest of all, alligators. Texans have already been through so much and the following stories show that their troubles are only just beginning:

1. Alligators search for higher ground as Harvey floods southeast Texas

Officials in Fort Bend County issued a warning to residents to be on the lookout for alligators.

“[They’re] simply looking for higher ground,” warned the sheriff’s office. The warning came with a personal recommendation to leave the animals alone until the waters receded.





Residents are already sharing disturbing photos of alligators chilling in swimming pools, sitting in front of doors and hanging out in the yard.

2. The ultimate guide to encountering an alligator in flood waters

With the spike in alligator sightings, local experts are informing Texans how they can stay safe.

“If you encounter a gator in the water, leave it alone,” urges ABC13.

If leaving the alligator alone is simply not enough to remain safe, the station advises that residents “contact authorities for further assistance.”

3. Texans say “every life counts” in efforts to save cattle, bats and even alligators

There’s certainly been no shortage of amazing acts of heroism and Texans are sending a message that their wildlife is not forgotten.

As strangers work to help those who are trapped by flooding, residents have shared their efforts to save as many animals as they can.

From herding cattle to saving bats to picking up alligators (this is especially NOT recommended), locals are proving that they’re not too busy to help even the smallest in need.

4. Alligators make a temporary home out of a Texas woman’s backyard

Arlene Kelsch found an alligator in her backyard. By the time she went to check on him again, she stumbled upon a shocking revelation.

“I went to check on him and saw he had moved to another part of my backyard … but it wasn’t the same alligator! That’s when I see two swimming around our yard,” Kelsch said.

“As long as I don’t open my door, I’m fine, but it’s still a little creepy,” she added.

5. A Texas sanctuary has well over 99 problems…and alligators account for all of them

Gator Country expressed concerns that 350 alligators in their park may soon be freed.

Yikes!

The self-described “Largest Alligator Adventure Park/Sanctuary in Southeast Texas” explained that the fence may not be high enough to keep the animals fenced in as flood water only continue to rise.

