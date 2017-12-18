Menu
A Houstonians says Facebook took down her retail page without warning or explanation last week.

She said the store, named “My Flaming Heart,” featured offbeat and unique items, such as folk art, homemade jewelry and one-of-a-kind clothing items, including a button-down shirt with a pattern of a topless woman.


“Your Page ‘My Flaming Heart’ has been removed for violating our Terms of Use,” a message from Facebook to the store reportedly read. “A Facebook Page is a distinct presence used solely for business or promotional purposes. Among other things, pages that are hateful, threatening, or obscene are not allowed.”

One of the items she said to be garnering attention allegedly came from a women’s coat with a repeating design of Nazi swastikas covered in the “red circle-and-slash,” featured below.

Store owner and designer Judy Masliyah told a Houston newspaper she fears her store is being targeted by alt-right groups because of the coat, further stating she received threats from gun owners because, as posted, she does not allow “open carry” of firearms inside the store.

Masliyah said she designed the coat shortly after the protests in Charlottesville, Va., during which a driver identified as an alt-right sympathizer drove his car into a crowd and killed a young anti-right-wing protester.

She said she posted a photo of the coat on Facebook, going on to say she received negative reviews, death threats and messages telling her to commit suicide from alt-right advocates.

“I have like 3,000 followers, it’s pretty major. It’s right before Christmas and I’m trying to advertise a sale,” Masliyah said in an interview with a newspaper last week. “It’s huge, it’s me, it’s my presence.”

As of this writing, the page remains pending to be restored.

Advertisement