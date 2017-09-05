As a woman lay drowned in Harvey’s flood waters, looters targeted the 90-year-old’s Meyeland home

Ninety-year-old Agnes Stanley decided to ride out Hurricane Harvey in her home.

But when neighbors went to check on her as homes in the Meyerland neighborhood began to fill with water, they made a tragic discovery:

The elderly woman was deceased, drowned in the flood waters.

Stanley’s family and neighbors, like paramedic Michele Poche, who made the sad discovery, are still mourning the tragic passing.

But as authorities were alerted, and before there was a chance to remove the woman’s body from the home, looters descended on the home.





“She was still in there,” Poche said in an interview. “The coroner was not able to get in until Thursday to pick her body up. Yeah, they broke into her house and stole stuff, too.”

At least three other homes on Meyerwood Drive were targeted by looters.

While the city’s curfew was partially lifted today, the Houston Police Department’s mounted unit remains on patrol in the area, working to save more from suffering the same fate.

