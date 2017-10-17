As California burns, another fire is raging right here near Houston

As featured above, recently, a driver recorded a video of a wildfire burning in a wildlife refuge in Matagorda County.

Guy Potter reportedly shot the video driving down FM 457 near Sargent, about 80 miles south of downtown Houston.

Officials said the fire consumed several acres of the San Bernard National Wildlife Refuge, telling a local TV station the fire is not a controlled burn.

“I would advise everyone to limit traveling the section of FM 457 from Caney Drive/CR298 to Carancahua CR201 during the night and early morning.”

The refuge announced they will start a controlled burn this week to cut off the fire, the resulting burn from which is expected to bring heavy smoke across FM 457 – prompting the warning from the constable’s office.

While some damage may be incurred, officials believe the fire is not expected to be as serious as the wildfires in Northern California, which are destroying countless acres and forcing thousands of residents to flee their homes.

This is a developing story.